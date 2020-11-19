UrduPoint.com
Damascus-Aleppo Railway To Be Put Into Service Before End Of 2020 - Transport Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:48 PM

A railway line connecting the Syrian capital of Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo would be commissioned before the end of 2020, Transport Minister Zuhair Khuzaim was quoted by the state-owned SANA news agency as saying

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A railway line connecting the Syrian capital of Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo would be commissioned before the end of 2020, Transport Minister Zuhair Khuzaim was quoted by the state-owned SANA news agency as saying.

The ministry has managed to complete the rehabilitation work of a 400-kilometer (around 248.5 miles) railway track, the minister said when addressing the parliament, adding that the line would be put into service before the end of the current year.

Deliberations in the legislative body also touched on reviving the operation of Syria's second Airbus 340 aircraft as well as boosting investment.

The rail service in Syria has been completely suspended since the civil war broke out back in 2011. The connection has been then restored and put into operation in a number of provinces liberated from terrorists.

The Damascus-Aleppo railway line is one of the most strategically important for Syria's economy, as it connects the capital with a city regarded as the country's economic center.

