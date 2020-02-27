Damascus Authorizes UN to Transfer Medical Aid by Land Throughout Syria - Senior Official

The United Nations has received approval from the Syrian government to deliver humanitarian medical assistance by land to all parts of Syria, Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said in a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The United Nations has received approval from the Syrian government to deliver humanitarian medical assistance by land to all parts of Syria, Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said in a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"Yesterday, in response to our requests for overland access to northeast Syria, we received general approval from the government of Syria to transfer medical assistance by land to all parts of the country," Mueller said. "This is a welcomed development and one which we hope will indeed translate into all types of required medical supplies and equipment reaching all people in need in the northeast, wherever they are located."