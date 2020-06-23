UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Backs Eastern Libya's Authorities, Ready To Help Egypt To Protect Its Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Damascus Backs Eastern Libya's Authorities, Ready to Help Egypt to Protect Its Security

Syria backs Libya's eastern-based authorities and its ally, the Libyan National Army, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday, adding that Damascus is ready to provide support to Egypt to help the latter protect its national security

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Syria backs Libya's eastern-based authorities and its ally, the Libyan National Army, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday, adding that Damascus is ready to provide support to Egypt to help the latter protect its national security.

"As of today, Libya is a victim of the foreign interference and greed, Turkey's aggression, first of all, that has plans on its wealth. ... We support the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the eastern Libyan institutions," Muallem said at a press conference.

"Syria is ready to provide assistance to Egypt to protect its national security, regardless of Cairo's position on our issues," Muallem added.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey Egypt Damascus Cairo Libya All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

56 minutes ago

Two suspects arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

District admin imposes over Rs 5.2 mln on 17,006 p ..

2 minutes ago

FPO Has 'Strictest Compliance Rules' Among All Aus ..

2 minutes ago

US on China's Participation in Nuclear Talks: Prer ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.