(@FahadShabbir)

Syria backs Libya's eastern-based authorities and its ally, the Libyan National Army, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday, adding that Damascus is ready to provide support to Egypt to help the latter protect its national security

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Syria backs Libya's eastern-based authorities and its ally, the Libyan National Army, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday, adding that Damascus is ready to provide support to Egypt to help the latter protect its national security.

"As of today, Libya is a victim of the foreign interference and greed, Turkey's aggression, first of all, that has plans on its wealth. ... We support the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the eastern Libyan institutions," Muallem said at a press conference.

"Syria is ready to provide assistance to Egypt to protect its national security, regardless of Cairo's position on our issues," Muallem added.