(@FahadShabbir)

Syria is confident that the fight against terrorism in the country will come to an end soon, Assistant Regional Secretary of the Syrian branch of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, the ruling party of Syria, Hilal Hilal said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Syria is confident that the fight against terrorism in the country will come to an end soon, Assistant Regional Secretary of the Syrian branch of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, the ruling party of Syria , Hilal Hilal said on Tuesday.

"Today, the war against terrorism in Syria is at its final stage after the Syrian Arab army cleared large areas from terrorists, and we are confident that this war will end in the soonest possible time," Hilal said ahead of his talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

According to the official, the international community does not completely understand the threat of terrorism that Syria attempts to eliminate.

"If we do not eliminate the terrorist threat in Syria, these terrorists will spread and sow evil across the world," he added.

On Tuesday, a delegation of Syria's ruling party arrived in Moscow to participate in a discussion regarding appropriate role-models for the youth. In addition, the delegation is to have talks with the ruling United Russia party on Wednesday.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an ongoing armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. The resolution of the conflict has been promoted through various platforms, including the so-called Astana talks under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which resulted in a landmark ceasefire agreement with the opposition and the establishment of four de-escalation zones. Since the launch of the Astana format, Syria has been almost completely cleared of terrorists. This has encouraged the beginning of a political process, the return of refugees and infrastructure restoration.

In addition to these talks, in January 2018, the session of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress was held in Sochi and resulted in an agreement to form the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, aimed at settling the conflict and developing a national constitution.