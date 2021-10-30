UrduPoint.com

Damascus Condemns Turkish Parliament's Decision To Extend Military Presence In Syria, Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

Damascus Condemns Turkish Parliament's Decision to Extend Military Presence in Syria, Iraq

Damascus has denounced the decision of the Turkish parliament to extend Ankara's military presence in Syria and Iraq, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Damascus has denounced the decision of the Turkish parliament to extend Ankara's military presence in Syria and Iraq, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The Turkish parliament extended permission for the use of Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria by two years until October 2023 at a session on Tuesday. This decision was supported by lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party, as well as the nationalist Party of the National Movement. The opposition Republican People's Party and the pro-Kurdish People's Democracy Party were against the decision.

"Syria vigorously denounces the decision made by the Turkish parliament a few days ago to extend permission by Turkish President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) to use the armed forces in Iraq and Syria by two years," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish leader's policy creates a threat to the stability and security in the region and the entire world in connection with the ongoing attacks in Syria in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the statement added.

