UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Condemns US Aggression In Syria's Northeast, Calls On UN To Act

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Damascus Condemns US Aggression in Syria's Northeast, Calls on UN to Act

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had sent letters to the UN secretary general and the Security Council demanding that measures be taken in connection with the US military's continued illegal activities in the country's northeast.

"The Syrian Arab Republic firmly condemns the hostile daily actions of the US forces in the occupied territories in northeastern Syria ... In recent years, there has been an increase in hostilities, including the theft of natural resources and crops. There is also an almost daily deployment of military equipment, weapons and vehicles to the country from Iraq," the letters read.

The ministry noted that the US military's activities violated the UN Security Council resolutions, which call for respect for Syria's sovereignty, independence and integrity.

In the letters, Damascus drew the international community's attention to the fact that the hostilities continued under watch of the outgoing Trump administration, which "acted to destabilize the situation and fuel the conflict in Syria."

The Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed that Damascus demanded an end to the US aggression and condemned the occupation of Syrian lands.

The US military is stationed in the provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor without consent from Damascus, controlling the territories with the largest oil and gas fields. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law and aimed at gaining access to the fields.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iraq Damascus Oil Vehicles Trump Independence Gas From Arab

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

15 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

59 minutes ago

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2020 Finals kicks ..

60 minutes ago

‘Mufti Qavi kissed me on my forehead,’ says Ha ..

1 hour ago

&#039;We support world&#039;s drive to a low-carbo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.