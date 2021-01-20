BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had sent letters to the UN secretary general and the Security Council demanding that measures be taken in connection with the US military's continued illegal activities in the country's northeast.

"The Syrian Arab Republic firmly condemns the hostile daily actions of the US forces in the occupied territories in northeastern Syria ... In recent years, there has been an increase in hostilities, including the theft of natural resources and crops. There is also an almost daily deployment of military equipment, weapons and vehicles to the country from Iraq," the letters read.

The ministry noted that the US military's activities violated the UN Security Council resolutions, which call for respect for Syria's sovereignty, independence and integrity.

In the letters, Damascus drew the international community's attention to the fact that the hostilities continued under watch of the outgoing Trump administration, which "acted to destabilize the situation and fuel the conflict in Syria."

The Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed that Damascus demanded an end to the US aggression and condemned the occupation of Syrian lands.

The US military is stationed in the provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor without consent from Damascus, controlling the territories with the largest oil and gas fields. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law and aimed at gaining access to the fields.