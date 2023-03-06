(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the recent trip of US Gen. Mark Milley to a US base in northeastern Syria as a violation of the country's sovereignty, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Sunday.

"Syria strongly condemns the illegal visit of the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff to an illegal US military base in northeastern Syria," the ministry said, calling it a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Multiple US media have reported about the unannounced trip that took place on Saturday. Gen. Milley is said to have visited a logistics base in a Kurdish-held area to talk with troops and prepare recommendations for the Pentagon. The mission was allegedly in support of the US operation to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).