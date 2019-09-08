UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Condemns US-Turkish Joint Patrols In Syrian Jazeera Region - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Damascus Condemns US-Turkish Joint Patrols in Syrian Jazeera Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Syria strongly condemns the launch of joint US-Turkish military patrols in a safe zone in northeastern Syria as a blatant violation of international law and the country's sovereignty, media reported on Sunday, citing a source.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced earlier in the day the launch of joint US-Turkish patrols in the Jazeera region.

"The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms launching joint patrols by the US administration and the Turkish regime in the Syrian al-Jazeera region in a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," the source said as quoted by Sana news agency.

The source added that this move by Washington and Ankara constitutes an act of aggression in the full sense of the word and aims to complicate the Syrian crisis.

In August, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to immediately address some of the threats along the Turkish-Syria border, which included creating a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates river.

The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a violation of international law.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Washington Ankara United States August Border Sunday Media Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

26 minutes ago

ADM launches infrastructure project in Al Bahyah

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree for municipal councils ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council organisational structure appr ..

41 minutes ago

Enthusiastic crowd in Abu Dhabi enabled me to defe ..

56 minutes ago

&#039;Moments&#039; competition closes with over 5 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.