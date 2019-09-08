Damascus Condemns US-Turkish Joint Patrols in Syrian Jazeera Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Syria strongly condemns the launch of joint US-Turkish military patrols in a safe zone in northeastern Syria as a blatant violation of international law and the country's sovereignty, media reported on Sunday, citing a source.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced earlier in the day the launch of joint US-Turkish patrols in the Jazeera region.

"The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms launching joint patrols by the US administration and the Turkish regime in the Syrian al-Jazeera region in a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," the source said as quoted by Sana news agency.

The source added that this move by Washington and Ankara constitutes an act of aggression in the full sense of the word and aims to complicate the Syrian crisis.

In August, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to immediately address some of the threats along the Turkish-Syria border, which included creating a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates river.

The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a violation of international law.