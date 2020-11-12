Damascus Confirms Readiness to Further Work on Return of Syrian Refugees - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Syrian government actually confirmed its readiness to continue the work on creating the necessary conditions for the return of its refugees, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Thursday on the sidelines of the international conference on the repatriation of Syrian refugees.

The two-day conference opened in Damascus on Wednesday and was initiated by Moscow. Delegations from 27 countries and representatives of 12 international organizations are participating in the event.

"What we saw that the government really confirmed the readiness to continue the work in order to create necessary conditions for the refugees to return.

So when we are talking about the voluntary and decent return for the refugees that means that they should feel safe, safety and they should understand that they should take in mind that they will have everything possible in order to just continue good life in their places of origin," Lavrentyev told reporters.

More than 5.6 million people have fled Syria since the war broke out in 2011 and more than 6.6 million were displaced internally due to the fighting and terrorism, according to the UN Refugee Agency.