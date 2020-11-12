UrduPoint.com
Damascus Countryside Governor Urges Refugees To Return, Vows Every Support In Rebuilding

Thu 12th November 2020

Syrian refugees should return home and have full confidence that they will receive every support from the government to rebuild the country together, Rif Damascus governor Alaa Ibrahim told reporters on Thursday

From November 11-12, Damascus is hosting the international conference on repatriation of Syrian refugees. Along with Russia, Iran, Lebanon, China, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Pakistan are among the participants. The United States and the European Union have abstained from the event. On Thursday, conference guests toured a makeshift accommodation center in Harjala municipality along with other places of residence for displaced people in Damascus countryside.

"Today's conference supports the return of all Syrians located abroad who are willing to return, but due to political pressure being exerted on them have been prevented from returning. We would like to reassure them and tell them to come back to your houses, come back to your towns, the government will provide you with everything that you need in order to rebuild Syria with their participation," the Damascus countryside governor said.

Ibrahim noted that efforts are being made to help both returnees and displaced people. The Harjala accommodation center, for instance, is receiving displaced persons from Idlib's Kafarya and Al Fu'ah as well as people from Rif Damascus who do not have shelter.

"We receive them in this center and provide them with food and everything else that citizens require in their day-to-day lives. Our Russian friends have stood with us since the beginning of the crisis and until this day, and have visited this center on numerous occasions and provided aid by distributing foodstuffs and other relief," he continued.

In total, Rif Damascus has taken in around 100,000 citizens, and these efforts will continue, the governor stressed.

Asked about Russia's role, the official noted that "Russia has not failed at all in providing regular assistance, be that before this conference, during this conference, or after this conference," to support Syria "that stands alone in facing this terrorism."

"There is a great degree of destruction, while economic pressures and the economic blockade that Syria is suffering from can be broken with the presence of our Russian friends, so that Syria may stand to support its people with the help of our friends, the Russians and Iranians and other friends who have attended this conference," he stated.

Ibrahim noted that many countries had been pressured into boycotting the conference, but expressed hope that Syrian people are aware of "this conspiracy" and will return to contribute to the reconstruction of their homeland.

