Damascus' Decision To Deploy Troops To Syria's North To Support Kurds Not Political- Assad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Damascus' Decision to Deploy Troops to Syria's North to Support Kurds Not Political- Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad has said that Damascus' decision to deploy troops to the border with Turkey to help Kurds repel the offensive has not been political, as Damascus has maintained contact with Kurds since the very first day of Ankara's military operation

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad has said that Damascus' decision to deploy troops to the border with Turkey to help Kurds repel the offensive has not been political, as Damascus has maintained contact with Kurds since the very first day of Ankara's military operation.

"The first thing we did after the beginning of [Turkey's] aggression in Syria's north was establishing contact with various political and military forces present there. We said: we are ready to support any group that counters [Turkey]. This is not a political decision, but our constitutional and patriotic responsibility. If we did not do it, we would not deserve this land," Assad said on Tuesday, as quoted by the presidential press service.

