Damascus Denies Jordanian Claims of Pesticides in Imported Syrian Fruit - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) President of the Syrian Federation of Chambers of Agriculture Mohammad Keshto denied on Wednesday claims alleging that fruit and vegetables from Syria contain pesticides, days after Jordan banned the Syrian foodstuffs from entering Jordanian markets media reported.

The Jordanian Agriculture Ministry banned on Wednesday the imports of Syrian fruit and vegetables via the Nasib checkpoint on the border between the two countries. The ministry said that these products allegedly contained large amounts of pesticides.

"Fruit and vegetables are processed by a special system of the Syrian Agriculture Ministry, they are safe and one of the best in the world," Keshto said, as cited by Al-Watan newspaper.

According to the official, the amount of pesticides in the fruit and vegetables from Syria does not exceed international standards.