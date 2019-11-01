Damascus Doubts US Claims of Eliminating IS Leader - Syrian President

(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad said Thursday that Damascus had no contacts with the United States on the elimination of leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and will not believe that he was really killed until reliable evidence is presented.

"We had no contacts with American authorities on the elimination of al-Baghdadi.

More importantly, we do not know whether this operation actually took place or not," Assad said in an interview with Syrian state-run television channels.

Assad noted that the US had not yet provided any evidence of the elimination of the IS leader, and Damascus found out about its "help" to the United States solely from media reports.

At the same time, the Syrian president emphasized that the death of al-Baghdadi or even all the militants would not affect the general situation while the terrorist ideology is alive.