Damascus Forces Surround Turkish Army Post: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:12 PM

Syrian government forces surrounded a Turkish military observation post on Friday after overrunning surrounding villages following their capture of a nearby northwestern town from rebels, a monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Syrian government forces surrounded a Turkish military observation post on Friday after overrunning surrounding villages following their capture of a nearby northwestern town from rebels, a monitor said.

The town of Morek, where the Turkish troops have been cut off, lies in the north of Hama province, part of the jihadist-ruled enclave centred on neighbouring Idlib province that has been under government assault since late April.

"Government forces have surrounded the Turkish observation post in Morek after capturing other towns and villages in this pocket, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

