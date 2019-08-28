Damascus International Fair Opens Despite US Sanctions Threats Toward Participants

(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The 61st Damascus International Fair has opened on Wednesday in the Syrian capital despite threats made by the Untied States to impose sanctions on the participants of the event.

According to Syrian Economy Minister Samer Khalil, the total area of the exhibition is up to 100,000 square meters (1.1 million square feet) this year, which is a record number for the fair.

A total of 1,500 companies are participating in the event, which is 400 more than in 2018. Most of them are Syrian companies, which, according to the minister, indicates the revival of the national economy.

Russia is represented by 16 companies specializing in the areas of metallurgy, construction and electronic devices, as well as food and machinery for the agricultural industry. There is also a Crimean pavilion that showcases the industries developed on the peninsula.

Abkhazia, Armenia, Algeria, Belarus, China, Cuba, Iraq, North Korea, North Macedonia, Pakistan, South Africa and Yemen will also open their pavilions at the fair.

Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate in the fair for the first time since 2011.

The Damascus International Fair was held annually since 1954 up until the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011. The annual fair was resumed in 2017 and has established itself as the largest event of its kind in the Middle East.

Ahead of the fair, the US Embassy in Damascus, which was closed in 2012, stepped up its activities on social media, urging foreign companies to avoid participating in the exhibition and threatening them with possible sanctions. The diplomatic mission called participation in the exhibition of foreign companies and businessmen "unacceptable," urging everyone to notify US authorities about specific exhibitors via email.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow considered US attempts to disrupt the Damascus International Fair to be detrimental to Syria and contrary to UN Security Council resolutions.