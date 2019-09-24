UrduPoint.com
Damascus, Moscow, Tehran All Helped To Form Syrian Constitutional Committee - Assad

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Damascus, Moscow, Tehran All Helped to Form Syrian Constitutional Committee - Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Tuesday that the coordinated efforts of Syria, Russia and Iran had led to the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, even in spite of the obstacles created by countries supporting terrorism.

On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had finally been created in full and said its first meeting would be convened in the coming weeks.

"The result of the coordination of Syria, Iran and Russia was the Constitutional Committee. Despite all the obstacles posed by other parties supporting terrorism, we managed to come to a final formula for the committee's mechanism of work, the success of which and the achievement of positive results is associated with non-interference of external forces," Assad told a delegation from Tehran led by Iranian Foreign Ministry's senior adviser for political issues, Ali Asgar Haji.

The Syrian president also commented on the recent US-Iran confrontations, noting that the United States had lost hope in implementing its previous plans.

"Now there is a game of depletion of resources, this is the policy pursued by the United States in respect to Iran in the matter of an agreement on the nuclear program," Assad said.

Assad also expected Washington to attempt to complicate the situation in Syria amid the military and political success of Damascus.

"At the same time, we are becoming stronger and more capable," the president added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Haji also held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

The conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 between Assad's government, and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.

