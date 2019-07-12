Damascus Museum Restoration Team Start Work on Bas-Reliefs of Ancient Palmyra - Museum

Restoration specialists from the National Museum of Damascus have begun restoring bas-reliefs of the ancient city of Palmyra that were damaged by the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia), the museum's director, Oman Saad, told reporters

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Restoration specialists from the National Museum of Damascus have begun restoring bas-reliefs of the ancient city of Palmyra that were damaged by the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia), the museum's director, Oman Saad, told reporters.

"When the IS [terrorists] came they started to destroy remaining sculptures, primarily destroying their faces. These fragments came from Palmyra after its first liberation when the Syrian army freed the city and transported all these fragments to the museum. Now a team of experts arrived in Damascus to start restoration work," the museum's director said.

The experts will restore the bas-reliefs based on photos taken before the IS occupation.

"We transported from Palmyra everything we could. Many sculptures were stolen by the terrorists. We now have to restore only one-third of 10,000 antiquities," one of the restoration specialists said.

Saad pointed out that all the work was sponsored by the Syrian government and that UNESCO had not allocated any aid since 2016.

"From my point of view, this is a political issue. They [UNESCO] helped us in 2014 and 2015, but now they are not helping us. That is not only about UNESCO but also about other organizations that used to work there," Saad said.

He could not say how long the restorations would take, adding that international aid could accelerate the process.

Palmyra was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire. Palmyra's monuments are included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. The city was heavily damaged during the occupation of the IS terrorists, who systematically destroyed the city's ancient buildings.