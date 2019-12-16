Damascus Must Substantiate Claims of US Selling Syrian Oil to Ankara - Turkish Lawmaker

Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik on Monday that Damascus had to support with actual proof the recent allegation that the United States was selling oil to Turkey from oil fields it had captured in Syria

The claim was voiced earlier in the day by Syrian President Bashar Assad in an interview with China's Phoenix Television media outlet.

"It is up to Assad to prove it. For me, this is just simply a claim, nothing more than a claim," Yilmaz said.

The Turkish official added that the US presence in Syria carried the greater role of stabilizing the situation in the region and protecting the Kurdish forces.

US President Donald Trump announced in mid-November that the US military intended to retain control of the oil fields in northeastern Syria despite scaling down its overall presence in the area. Moscow, a key Syrian ally, has repeatedly called on the US to return the fields to the government's control, accusing the country of looting oil. Meanwhile, Washington has said its goal is to protect the oil fields.