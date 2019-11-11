Damascus Not Intended to Cooperate With Europe on Security - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Damascus has no intention to cooperate with European countries on security and on countering terrorists leaving Syria and heading for the European Union, President Bashar Assad said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

"No, there is none [security cooperation], and we are not ready. We said very clearly that we are not going to help any country in security while they work against Syria in every aspect, economy, security and in their politics," Assad said.