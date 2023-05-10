Damascus Not Invited to EU Donors Conference on Syria - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Official representatives of Damascus have not been invited to the EU donors conference on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"On June 15 , 2023, the European Union is convening another so-called donor conference on Syria.

Syrians, representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic are not invited as usual," Lavrov said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow.

Almost all funds, which will be collected, will be spent on the maintenance of refugee camps, the minister said.

"And almost all funds, at least the lion's share of them, which will be collected, will be spent, as well as at other such events, on the maintenance of refugee camps. That is, they will be spent to keep refugees outside the Syrian Arab Republic as long as possible," Lavrov concluded.