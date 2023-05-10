UrduPoint.com

Damascus Not Invited To EU Donors Conference On Syria - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Damascus Not Invited to EU Donors Conference on Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Official representatives of Damascus have not been invited to the EU donors conference on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"On June 15 , 2023, the European Union is convening another so-called donor conference on Syria.

Syrians, representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic are not invited as usual," Lavrov said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow.

Almost all funds, which will be collected, will be spent on the maintenance of refugee camps, the minister said.

"And almost all funds, at least the lion's share of them, which will be collected, will be spent, as well as at other such events, on the maintenance of refugee camps. That is, they will be spent to keep refugees outside the Syrian Arab Republic as long as possible," Lavrov concluded.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Damascus June All Refugee Share Arab

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

18 minutes ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

1 hour ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

2 hours ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

2 hours ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi b ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.