Damascus Not Invited to Turkish-UK-French-German Summit on Syria in Istanbul - Jaafari

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) SULTAN, December 11 (Sputnik) - Damascus has not received an invitation to the Turkish-UK-French-German summit on Syria, which will be held in Istanbul in February, Syria's Envoy to the United Nations in New York Bashar Jaafari said on Wednesday.

"We do not have diplomatic relationship with Turkey.

No, they have not invited us. Basically speaking, diplomatically speaking, we do not have relationship with Turkey, they are still occupying part of our land and they are behind much of the crisis," Jaafari, who is heading Damascus delegation at the Astana-14 talks, told reporters, asked if Syria is invited to the summit that the Turkish president is organizing.