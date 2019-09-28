Damascus Not Staking on Military Victory for Syrian Crisis Settlement - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Syrian government does not stake on a military victory to achieve the settlement of a conflict in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If Mr. [US Envoy for Syria, James] Jeffrey believes that the Syrian government stakes on the military victory, I am not aware of that. The Syrian government scrupulously affirms all its commitments, including during the UN Security Council sessions on the Syrian matter," Lavrov told a press conference on the results of his participation in the UNGA session.

If staking on the military victory meant destroying remnants of terrorist groups by the Syrian military supported by Russia, it is a manipulation of facts, Lavrov argued.

"The Syrian government has been accused of unwillingness to adopt the [UNSC] Resolution 2254. Then, it was accused of refusing to endorse the results of the Syrian national dialogue congress ... All this was not true. Damascus has supported both the Resolution 2254 and the declaration of the Sochi congress of the national dialogue, as well as all other actions in line with the agenda set by three Astana process countries," Lavrov pointed out.