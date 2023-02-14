Damascus Opens 2 Checkpoints to Deliver Post-Earthquake Aid to Non-Controlled Areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Serakab and Abu Azeydin checkpoints were opened to help victims of the earthquake in Syria, who live in the areas not controlled by Damascus, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"In accordance with the instructions of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Serakab and Abu Azeydin checkpoints were unilaterally opened to provide assistance to residents affected by the earthquake in the territory not controlled by the Syrian authorities.

Convoys with humanitarian cargo, including food, means of heating and tents for people left homeless, were formed," Egorov said at a briefing.

He also noted that the provision of assistance to the victims of the earthquake was difficult due to the lack of security guarantees in the territories controlled by illegal armed groups.

The transport is ready to head to the disaster areas, accompanied by representatives of the Syrian Arab Committee of the Red Crescent.