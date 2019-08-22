Damascus opens civilian corridor out of rebel-held Idlib

(@FahadShabbir)

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Damascus said Thursday it is opening a corridor for civilians to leave the rebel-held northwestern region of Idlib, where government bombardment has killed hundreds since late April, state media said.

"The Syrian government announces the opening of a humanitarian corridor in Souran in the northern countryside of Hama province," state news agencySANA said.

The corridor will be used to evacuate "civilians who want to leave areas controlled by terrorists in northern Hama and the southern countryside of Idlib" province, it added.