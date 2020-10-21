UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Raises Fuel Prices Blaming US Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:39 PM

Damascus raises fuel prices blaming US sanctions

Damascus has sharply increased petrol prices in government-held areas of Syria, saying that US sanctions on the war-torn country had left it with no alternative

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Damascus has sharply increased petrol prices in government-held areas of Syria, saying that US sanctions on the war-torn country had left it with no alternative.

The cost per litre of the 100-litre ration of sudisidised petrol motorists are allowed each month has risen from 250 to 450 Syrian Pounds (36 US cents at the official exchange rate, 20 US cents at the black market one).

The cost of unsubsidised petrol also went up, rising from 296 to 650 pounds a litre, the trade ministry said late Tuesday.

The ministry blamed the price hikes on "the great cost to the government in securing oil derivatives and the increase in transport costs in light of the unjust blockade imposed by the US administration".

Consumers were quick to criticise the price hikes, which came a day after the price of industrial fuel oil shot up from 296 to 650 pounds a litre.

"Everything will start costing more with the fuel prices going up," complained one Facebook user.

President Bashar al-Assad announced several measures on Wednesday to mitigate the impact on the most needy, raising the income tax threshold and ordering the payment of a one-off grant of 50,000 Syrian pounds to all public sector employees, military or civilian.

Heating fuel, petrol and cooking gas have been in short supply in government-held areas for years, and motorists have grown used to long queues to fill up.

Syria used to produce almost 400,000 barrels of crude per day before civil war broke out in 2011.

But nine years of conflict have ravaged production and seen US-backed Kurdish-led forces seize control of the country's largest oil fields.

Syria's economic crunch has seen food prices double over the past year, and the value of the pound plummet to 1,250 to the Dollar at the official rate and 2,200 on the black market.

The United States has imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on the Syrian government, the most recent in mid-June.

Related Topics

Petrol Syria Exchange Dollar Facebook Damascus Oil Price United States Gas Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

13 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

18 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

19 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

30 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

40 minutes ago

Commissioner for taking comprehensive anti-smog me ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.