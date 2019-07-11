Damascus Ready for Constitutional Commission Since Sochi, Position Unchanged - Lawmaker

The Syrian government has been ready for the formation of the constitutional commission since the Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi last year, and its position remains unchanged, Saji Taama, a member of the Syrian parliament, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Syrian government has been ready for the formation of the constitutional commission since the Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi last year, and its position remains unchanged, Saji Taama, a member of the Syrian parliament , told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen went to Damascus to meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem to discuss the establishment of the constitutional commission. He called the talks constructive and wrote on Twitter they were "getting closer to reaching an agreement to establish a constitutional committee."

"The Syrian state since the Sochi Conference was ready to form constitutional committee in order to achieve a substantive settlement of the Syrian issue and in the interest of the Syrian people," Taama said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in February that the United Nations believed that six people on the list of candidates for the Syrian constitutional committee should be replaced. After the last round of Syria talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, the disagreement was not resolved, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik in late April.

Taama stressed that Damascus' position on the issue had not changed.

"The country that did not bow to the international dictates in the most difficult circumstances cannot accept any foreign dictates also now, and cannot change its position and offer any privileges to the armed opposition that it could not achieve by war," Taama said, when asked if there had been any changes to the stance of the Syrian government.

The lists of candidates were submitted to the office of the UN special envoy a while ago. However, disagreements among the parties remain, in particular on the list of the so-called middle Third element, which is the segment in the future body that will represent civil society. The two other segments represent the government and the opposition.

Taama remarked that the UN envoy was working "according to his mandate" and did not have 'the freedom of decisions."

"I cannot say that he has more possibilities and effectiveness than [his predecessor Staffan] de Mistura," Taama said.

The lawmaker suggested that the commission could only be formed "if some states give up supporting armed opposition despite their persistence and arrogance."

The creation of the committee was agreed upon during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The body is expected to have 150 members in total and represent in equal measure the representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. It is set to work under the UN auspices and focus on revising the current Syrian constitution.