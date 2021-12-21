Damascus Ready to Join Constitutional Committee Meeting on Syria in 2022 - Official

The delegation of the Syrian government is ready to participate in a new meeting of the Syria constitutional committee that may take place in 2022, Ayman Susan, the assistant minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, told Sputnik on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Ekaterina Chukaeva - The delegation of the Syrian government is ready to participate in a new meeting of the Syria constitutional committee that may take place in 2022, Ayman Susan, the assistant minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told journalists that a new meeting of the Syria constitutional committee may take place in January 2022. Lavrentyev said UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen was in Damascus on December 12, and had rather constructive talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

"Of course we are already ready to participate on the meeting in Geneva when UN special envoy invites (us) for this new session. And we hope that our delegation will participate actively, positively and defending the aspiration of the Syrian people. We are ready, of course," Susan said when asked whether the Syrian delegation is ready to attend the 2022 meeting.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is holding the talks in the Astana format. The negotiations are to be joined by the delegations from Russia, Syrian government, Syrian opposition, Turkey, Iran and others.