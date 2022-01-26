BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it regrets the European Union's latest statement about the situation in Syria and considers that the EU suffers from schizophrenia.

On Monday, the Council of the EU issued a statement in which it said that "the Syria conflict is now at a military and strategic stalemate, but continues to generate violence, suffering and instability."

"Syria regrets the position and lies set out in the latest statement of the Council of the European Union, which demonstrates the disconnection from reality and the schizophrenia that the EU is suffering from," the Syrian ministry said.

The EU statement is the result of Western interference in the internal affairs of Syria, coupled with unilateral sanctions, the ministry added.

The ministry noted that the EU had lost the final straw of independence by deciding to follow the US policy and added that the union's opinion "is not even worth the ink with which (the statement on Syria) is written."

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups.