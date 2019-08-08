UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Rejects US-Turkey Deal On Creating Safe Zone In Northern Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:51 PM

Damascus Rejects US-Turkey Deal on Creating Safe Zone in Northern Syria - Reports

Damascus categorically rejects the US-Turkey agreement to establish a safe zone in the north of Syria as it violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the international law and the UN Charter, media reported on Thursday citing a source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Damascus categorically rejects the US-Turkey agreement to establish a safe zone in the north of Syria as it violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the international law and the UN Charter, media reported on Thursday citing a source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

The United States and Turkey agreed earlier this week to establish a joint operations center to manage the prospective safe zone in the Kurds-populated northern Syria.

According to the Sana news agency, the agreement proves the aggressive intentions of Washington and Ankara with regard to Syria.

"Syria calls on international community and the UN to condemn US-Turkish flagrant aggression which constitutes a dangerous escalation and poses a threat to peace and security in the region and the world and hinders all positive efforts for solving crisis in Syria," the source said as quoted by the media outlet.

The source emphasized that Syria's people and its military would strive to preserve the unity and integrity of their territory.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Turkey Washington Damascus Ankara United States Media All Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Russia's Trade Surplus in January-June Decreases 5 ..

39 seconds ago

Serena wins first match since Wimbledon final, Osa ..

2 minutes ago

China's foreign trade up 4.2 pct in first seven mo ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Leader Calls on Washington to Steadfastly ..

2 minutes ago

Siemens in billion-euro deal for surgical robots f ..

2 minutes ago

Police to shift check-posts, stations from amenity ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.