Damascus Rejects US-Turkey Deal on Creating Safe Zone in Northern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Damascus categorically rejects the US-Turkey agreement to establish a safe zone in the north of Syria as it violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the international law and the UN Charter, media reported on Thursday citing a source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

The United States and Turkey agreed earlier this week to establish a joint operations center to manage the prospective safe zone in the Kurds-populated northern Syria.

According to the Sana news agency, the agreement proves the aggressive intentions of Washington and Ankara with regard to Syria.

"Syria calls on international community and the UN to condemn US-Turkish flagrant aggression which constitutes a dangerous escalation and poses a threat to peace and security in the region and the world and hinders all positive efforts for solving crisis in Syria," the source said as quoted by the media outlet.

The source emphasized that Syria's people and its military would strive to preserve the unity and integrity of their territory.