UrduPoint.com

Damascus Satisfies Lebanon's Request On Gas Transit Via Syria - Council Head

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:34 PM

Damascus Satisfies Lebanon's Request on Gas Transit Via Syria - Council Head

Syria agreed to the request of Lebanon to allow it transport gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan through its territory, the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council head, Nassri Alkhoury, said on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Syria agreed to the request of Lebanon to allow it transport gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan through its territory, the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council head, Nassri Alkhoury, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from Lebanon led by Defense and Foreign Minister Zeina Akar, arrived in Damascus. The last similar visit was paid back in 2011.

"The Syrian country welcomed the request of Lebanon on the transit of gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan through the territory of Syria," Alkhoury told a press-conference.

The parties discussed the logistical details and a joint technical group was set to coordinate the efforts.

For over two months, the Lebanese authorities have been failing to provide power stations with fuel, leaving almost the entire country without electricity. The crisis hinders the work of hospitals, plants, and state bodies and exacerbates social tensions.

Since 2019, the middle Eastern country has been in a deep economic crisis, with the population facing the lack of fuel, drugs, and other essentials. The national Currency plummeted and lost more than 90% of its value.

Related Topics

Syria Electricity Drugs Egypt Damascus Visit Lebanon Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

Govt trying to change corrupt system through judic ..

Govt trying to change corrupt system through judicious use of public money: Stat ..

1 minute ago
 Roglic on verge on Vuelta triumph as Champoussin w ..

Roglic on verge on Vuelta triumph as Champoussin wins stage 20

1 minute ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 Lahore CCPO vows to protect women's rights

Lahore CCPO vows to protect women's rights

9 minutes ago
 Govt to strictly enforce coronavirus SOPs in high- ..

Govt to strictly enforce coronavirus SOPs in high-risk districts

9 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin assures strict action over stents scam i ..

Dr Yasmin assures strict action over stents scam in PIC

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.