BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Syria agreed to the request of Lebanon to allow it transport gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan through its territory, the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council head, Nassri Alkhoury, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from Lebanon led by Defense and Foreign Minister Zeina Akar, arrived in Damascus. The last similar visit was paid back in 2011.

"The Syrian country welcomed the request of Lebanon on the transit of gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan through the territory of Syria," Alkhoury told a press-conference.

The parties discussed the logistical details and a joint technical group was set to coordinate the efforts.

For over two months, the Lebanese authorities have been failing to provide power stations with fuel, leaving almost the entire country without electricity. The crisis hinders the work of hospitals, plants, and state bodies and exacerbates social tensions.

Since 2019, the middle Eastern country has been in a deep economic crisis, with the population facing the lack of fuel, drugs, and other essentials. The national Currency plummeted and lost more than 90% of its value.