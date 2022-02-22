UrduPoint.com

Damascus Says Ready To Start Establishing Diplomatic Ties With DPR, LPR

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Syria is ready to start establishing diplomatic ties with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, the Syrian presidential office said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that Damascus may soon recognize the republics.

"Syria underscores that it is ready to start working on establishing diplomatic ties with the DPR and the LPR and on their strengthening within the framework of mutual interests and respect," the office said.

