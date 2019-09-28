(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik that Ankara's plans to establish permanent US-Turkish patrol bases in the country's northeast are rumors, adding that the Arab Republic will defend its territorial sovereignty.

"This is just throwing rumors, throwing lie ... This is our territories and we will defend our sovereignty," Muallem said on Friday.

Earlier in September, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced plans to set up joint Turkish-US permanent bases in a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria to patrol the region.