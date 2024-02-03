Open Menu

Damascus Says US Occupation Of Syrian Territory 'cannot Continue'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Damascus says US occupation of Syrian territory 'cannot continue'

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Damascus said Saturday that US occupation of Syrian territory "cannot continue" after Washington carried out deadly strikes in retaliation for a drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan.

The overnight strikes killed "many civilians and soldiers, wounded others and caused significant damage to public and private property", the Syrian military said in a statement, adding: "The occupation of parts of Syrian territory by US forces cannot continue."

