Damascus says would welcome Kurds back into fold

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Damascus is ready to welcome Syria's Kurds back into the fold after Washington left them to face Turkish military threats alone, a senior official said in comments published Tuesday.

Ankara has threatened an offensive in Syria against Kurdish militias it considers terrorists and US forces on Monday pulled back from Turkish border areas, opening the way for an invasion President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said could come at any moment.

"We will defend all Syrian territory, and we will not accept any occupation of Syrian land," Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the pro-government Al-Watan newspaper.

The official said Kurdish groups have been "tossed aside" by Washington, after US President Donald Trump on Monday gave Turkey a green light to press ahead with its planned military operation.

"The nation welcomes all its children and Damascus will solve all problems in Syria in a positive manner, away from violence," Mekdad said, encouraging Syria's Kurds to reconcile with the regime.