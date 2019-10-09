(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Syrian authorities condemned Turkey's statements about the intention to launch a military operation in northern Syria against Kurdish organizations and stated that Ankara's arguments on the need to ensure border security are unfounded, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"Syria strongly condemns the reckless statements and aggressive intentions of the Turkish regime, as well as the concentration of army on the border with Syria, which is a shameful violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions that stress respect for the sovereignty of Syria and its territorial integrity," the statement obtained by Sputnik said.