Damascus Slams Turkey's Planned Military Operation In Syria As Aggression

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:04 PM

Damascus Slams Turkey's Planned Military Operation in Syria As Aggression

The Syrian authorities condemned Turkey's statements about the intention to launch a military operation in northern Syria against Kurdish organizations and stated that Ankara's arguments on the need to ensure border security are unfounded, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Syrian authorities condemned Turkey's statements about the intention to launch a military operation in northern Syria against Kurdish organizations and stated that Ankara's arguments on the need to ensure border security are unfounded, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"Syria strongly condemns the reckless statements and aggressive intentions of the Turkish regime, as well as the concentration of army on the border with Syria, which is a shameful violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions that stress respect for the sovereignty of Syria and its territorial integrity," the statement obtained by Sputnik said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

