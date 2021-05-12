(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The visit of Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, to Syria is important against the backdrop of Western "aggression" in the region, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Wednesday.

Earlier this day, Iran's delegation with Zarif as its head arrived in Syria with an official visit, during which the parties will discuss bilateral and regional issues, including combating terrorism and the Syrian presidential elections.

"Zarif's visit is important. It takes place at a sensitive moment, which both countries and the region are going through amid the escalating aggressive politics of the West, the United States and Israel," the statement said.

In his turn, Zarif said upon his arrival in Damascus that he intends to hold talks with the Syrian leadership to discuss the recent events in Israel and Palestine.

"I will hold talks with Mr. [President] Bashar al-Assad and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and other Syrian and Palestinian friends about the situation in occupied Palestine," Zarif said.

According to him, the bombing of Gaza "created very serious conditions in the region," mentioning that Syria plays a very important role in the conflict.

Clashes in East Jerusalem, which have been going on for several days, led to the sharpest escalation between Israel and the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants launched over 1,000 missiles toward Israel. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes against Gaza, killing dozens.