Damascus Strongly Condemns Killing Of Soleimani - Syrian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Syria has slammed the US airstrikes in Iraq that resulted in the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, as cited by the SANA news agency

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Syria has slammed the US airstrikes in Iraq that resulted in the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, as cited by the SANA news agency.

"Syria condemns in strongest terms the U.S. criminal aggression which led to the martyrdom of leader of al-Quds Failaq, Iranian Major General Qasem Suleimani, and Deputy Chairman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a number of the Mobilization's cadres as a dangerous escalation of the situation in the region," the statement said.

