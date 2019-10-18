UrduPoint.com
Damascus Strongly Opposes Establishment Of Kurdish Autonomy In Syria - Assad's Adviser

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

Damascus Strongly Opposes Establishment of Kurdish Autonomy in Syria - Assad's Adviser

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Syrian president's political adviser Bouthaina Shaaban said Thursday that Damascus is categorically against the establishment of Kurdish autonomy in Syria as there are no reasons for that in the country.

"Of course we cannot accept it," Shaaban said in an interview with al-Mayadeen television responding to the question of whether Damascus could accept a "copy" of Iraqi Kurdistan on its territory.

"There are no grounds for this [Kurdish autonomy] ... We will never be able to speak about it from such an angle, since Syria consists of many ethnic and religious layers, and we do not say that someone is a Kurd, or someone follows such and such religion, we simply don't say that. The majority of the Kurds are a precious part of our society for us, but some Kurdish organizations have made a political decision that is contrary to the interests of the country," Shaaban stressed.

