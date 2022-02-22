MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Damascus supports Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics (LPR and DPR), Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin made a statement that is truly a milestone in history, and you know that the Syrian Arab Republic fully supports the statement made by president Putin," Mekdad told the Valdai Discussion Club.

Damascus sees a basis for cooperation in the light of Russia's recognition of the DNR and LNR, the minister said, adding that Syria may soon recognize the self-proclaimed republic's as well.