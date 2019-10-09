UrduPoint.com
Damascus To Make Turkey Pay 'Heavy Price' For North Syria Operation - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:12 PM

Damascus to Make Turkey Pay 'Heavy Price' for North Syria Operation - Diplomat

Damascus will "take every action possible" to make Turkey "pay a heavy price for its aggression," Syrian Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Wednesday, shortly after Ankara announced the start of its operation in North Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Damascus will "take every action possible" to make Turkey "pay a heavy price for its aggression," Syrian Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Wednesday, shortly after Ankara announced the start of its operation in North Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Wednesday that Ankara and the Syrian National Army an armed group that opposes Damascus were launching an operation in the north of Syria. Turkey described the offensive as an anti-terrorist operation that would preserve Syria's territorial integrity.

"It is a major direct aggression by a foreign country on a neighboring country which is in violation of all UN resolutions calling for respecting Syrian independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty," Moustapha said.

"The consequences will be grave and Syria will take every action possible, direct and indirect, symmetrical and asymmetrical, to make Turkey pay a heavy price for its aggression and violation of our territorial integrity," the diplomat added.

Moustapha remarked that the situation was "a major lesson for all fractions in Syria who put their trust in the foreigners and then being betrayed by them."

The United States, which backed the Kurdish forces in the region, announced ahead of Ankara's operation that it would not get involved and would pull out its troops.

"The Kurds are right now being betrayed by the United States of America which is very typical of American behavior throughout the world and in our region as well," Moustapha said.

The diplomat added that the Syrian militias supported by Turkey were being used to "fight against the Syrian Kurds" and were likely to get betrayed by Turkey at a later stage.

