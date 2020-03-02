UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Urges Int'l Community To Slam Turkish Actions In Syria - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:21 PM

Damascus Urges Int'l Community to Slam Turkish Actions in Syria - State Media

Syria calls on the international community to condemn Turkey's actions on its soil and put an end to what it sees as the Turkish leadership's support for terrorism in wake of a recent attack conducted by jihadists in the Idlib province, state news agency SANA reported, citing an official source in the foreign ministry

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Syria calls on the international community to condemn Turkey's actions on its soil and put an end to what it sees as the Turkish leadership's support for terrorism in wake of a recent attack conducted by jihadists in the Idlib province, state news agency SANA reported, citing an official source in the foreign ministry.

"Based on Syria's desire for security and stability in the region and the world, Syria demands that the international community condemn the Turkish aggression, which represents a blatant violation of international law, and put an end to the actions of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's regime in supporting terrorism," the source said.

The source added that the Syrian authorities strongly condemned the "brutal Turkish aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria."

Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reportedly said that its military had destroyed a significant number of Syrian aircraft, drones, tanks and air defense systems, and neutralized more than 2,550 people associated with Damascus' military.

Fighting in Idlib escalated last week after jihadists carried out an operation against Syrian troops, prompting retaliatory attacks. Afterward, the Turkish military said that more than 30 service members had been killed by the Syrian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said that these soldiers were among terrorists for unknown reasons.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that Turkey has failed to implement its commitments under a bilateral deal on Idlib, particularly, by failing to distinguish between members of the armed opposition, who are ready for engaging in peace talks with the government, and jihadists.

Related Topics

Attack World Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Tayyip Erdogan Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

11 minutes ago

Paris Prosecutors Close Case on Police Violence Ag ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denies Submitting Resigna ..

4 minutes ago

KP Assembly initiates debate on water resources bi ..

4 minutes ago

Companies assets, income not my personal assets: J ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.