DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Syria calls on the international community to condemn Turkey's actions on its soil and put an end to what it sees as the Turkish leadership's support for terrorism in wake of a recent attack conducted by jihadists in the Idlib province, state news agency SANA reported, citing an official source in the foreign ministry.

"Based on Syria's desire for security and stability in the region and the world, Syria demands that the international community condemn the Turkish aggression, which represents a blatant violation of international law, and put an end to the actions of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's regime in supporting terrorism," the source said.

The source added that the Syrian authorities strongly condemned the "brutal Turkish aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria."

Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reportedly said that its military had destroyed a significant number of Syrian aircraft, drones, tanks and air defense systems, and neutralized more than 2,550 people associated with Damascus' military.

Fighting in Idlib escalated last week after jihadists carried out an operation against Syrian troops, prompting retaliatory attacks. Afterward, the Turkish military said that more than 30 service members had been killed by the Syrian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said that these soldiers were among terrorists for unknown reasons.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that Turkey has failed to implement its commitments under a bilateral deal on Idlib, particularly, by failing to distinguish between members of the armed opposition, who are ready for engaging in peace talks with the government, and jihadists.