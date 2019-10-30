UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Urges Kurdish Fighters To Join Syrian Army, Security Forces - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:34 PM

Damascus Urges Kurdish Fighters to Join Syrian Army, Security Forces - Reports

The Syrian government on Wednesday called on Kurdish fighters in the northeast to join the Syrian army and security forces to stave off "common enemy" Turkey, state media said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Syrian government on Wednesday called on Kurdish fighters in the northeast to join the Syrian army and security forces to stave off "common enemy" Turkey, state media said.

The Defense Ministry said the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces should join its ranks after their backer, the United States, started pulling forces this year.

"The Army and Armed Forces General Command is ready to receive the members and the units who are willing to join it from these groups and to settle the status of those who haven't joined the compulsory and the reserve military service and the wanted," it was quoted as saying by the SANA news agency.

For its part, the Interior Ministry invited Kurdish internal security units, known as Asayish, to join and promised to provide services to residents in the country's northeast.

Turkey launched a cross-border operation on October 9 allegedly to fight Kurdish separatists and snatched a portion of Syrian land. After losing their main ally, Kurds struck a deal with Damascus that sent troops to patrol the border with Turkey.

Related Topics

Army Interior Ministry Syria Turkey Damascus United States October Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

51 minutes ago

Denmark's Decision on Nord Stream 2 Good News for ..

2 minutes ago

US Should Talk With Russia on Including Weapons No ..

2 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

1 hour ago

Crisis-wracked Chile pulls out as APEC, climate me ..

2 minutes ago

Sullivan Tells Congress He Knew of Giuliani Campai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.