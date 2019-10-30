Damascus Urges Kurdish Fighters to Join Syrian Army, Security Forces - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Syrian government on Wednesday called on Kurdish fighters in the northeast to join the Syrian army and security forces to stave off "common enemy" Turkey , state media said.

The Defense Ministry said the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces should join its ranks after their backer, the United States, started pulling forces this year.

"The Army and Armed Forces General Command is ready to receive the members and the units who are willing to join it from these groups and to settle the status of those who haven't joined the compulsory and the reserve military service and the wanted," it was quoted as saying by the SANA news agency.

For its part, the Interior Ministry invited Kurdish internal security units, known as Asayish, to join and promised to provide services to residents in the country's northeast.

Turkey launched a cross-border operation on October 9 allegedly to fight Kurdish separatists and snatched a portion of Syrian land. After losing their main ally, Kurds struck a deal with Damascus that sent troops to patrol the border with Turkey.