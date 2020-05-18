UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Urges WHO To Oppose US Sanctions Against Syria Amid Pandemic - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

Damascus Urges WHO to Oppose US Sanctions Against Syria Amid Pandemic - Ambassador

Syria has requested that the World Health Organization intervene to oppose sanctions imposed on Damascus by the United States as the country struggles to juggle post-war restoration and fight against the coronavirus outbreak amid obstructed supply chains, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Syria has requested that the World Health Organization intervene to oppose sanctions imposed on Damascus by the United States as the country struggles to juggle post-war restoration and fight against the coronavirus outbreak amid obstructed supply chains, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Monday.

"Unilateral actions, aimed at expansion of sanctions against Syria, actions based on force, actions used by the United States, are actions that are contrary to any international laws. They are taken at a time when all countries are mobilized to fight COVID-19. These actions are unreasonable and we have already called on WTO to oppose these steps," Haddad said at an online press-conference.

According to the diplomat, his country was in an urgent need of medical supplies to slow down the speed of the coronavirus.

"I believe we are dealing with an example of medical terrorism. All efforts made by the Syrian leadership are doing at most to combat the spread of the virus but this complicates our struggle for the restoration of our country. We have already contacted WHO urging it to support Syria and facilitate the delivery of medicines," Haddad said.

The United States sanctioned Syria under its Syria Accountability Act of 2004, which restricts or prohibits exports of most US goods to the middle Eastern nation. More rounds of restrictions were imposed in 2008, 2011 and 2012, targeting the country's petroleum sector. Coupled with EU sanctions, bonded import opportunities had a debilitating effect on Syria's health care sector, in general, and on reserve of medical equipment and supplies, in particular.

Related Topics

World Syria Exports Import Russia Damascus United States All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Scottish Topflight Soccer League Cancels Rest of S ..

4 seconds ago

French Gov't to Unveil Financial Aid Plans for Aut ..

6 seconds ago

FIFA to Hold Charity Match to Raise Funds Against ..

7 seconds ago

Gazprom Begins Research on Power of Siberia 2 Gas ..

9 seconds ago

German league restart draws global audiences - but ..

27 minutes ago

Xi defends China's virus response, offers vaccine ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.