Damascus Urges WHO to Oppose US Sanctions Against Syria Amid Pandemic - Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Syria has requested that the World Health Organization intervene to oppose sanctions imposed on Damascus by the United States as the country struggles to juggle post-war restoration and fight against the coronavirus outbreak amid obstructed supply chains, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Monday.

"Unilateral actions, aimed at expansion of sanctions against Syria, actions based on force, actions used by the United States, are actions that are contrary to any international laws. They are taken at a time when all countries are mobilized to fight COVID-19. These actions are unreasonable and we have already called on WTO to oppose these steps," Haddad said at an online press-conference.

According to the diplomat, his country was in an urgent need of medical supplies to slow down the speed of the coronavirus.

"I believe we are dealing with an example of medical terrorism. All efforts made by the Syrian leadership are doing at most to combat the spread of the virus but this complicates our struggle for the restoration of our country. We have already contacted WHO urging it to support Syria and facilitate the delivery of medicines," Haddad said.

The United States sanctioned Syria under its Syria Accountability Act of 2004, which restricts or prohibits exports of most US goods to the middle Eastern nation. More rounds of restrictions were imposed in 2008, 2011 and 2012, targeting the country's petroleum sector. Coupled with EU sanctions, bonded import opportunities had a debilitating effect on Syria's health care sector, in general, and on reserve of medical equipment and supplies, in particular.