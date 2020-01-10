'Damning' Boeing documents show employees mocked US regulators

Boeing's 737 MAX plane is "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys", a company employee wrote in one of a trove of newly published internal messages

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Boeing's 737 MAX plane is "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys", a company employee wrote in one of a trove of newly published internal messages.

The communications were released on Thursday by Boeing, whose 737 MAX plane was involved in two crashes that killed a total of 346 people in late 2018 and early 2019.

They include employees mocking US aviation authorities and bragging that they could get the plane certified with minimal training for pilots.

The documents could further worsen Boeing's relations with regulators as it works to secure approval to allow the grounded jetliner to resume flights.