Dams Strain As Water, Death Toll Keep Rising In South Brazil
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 08:50 AM
São Sebastião do Caí, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The death toll from floods and mudslides triggered by torrential storms in southern Brazil climbed to 39 on Friday, officials said, as they warned of worse to come.
As the rain kept beating down, rescuers in boats and planes searched for scores of people reported missing among the ruins of collapsed homes, bridges and roads.
Rising water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul were straining dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre with "unprecedented" flooding, authorities warned.
"Forget everything you've seen, it's going to be much worse in the metropolitan region," Governor Eduardo Leite said Friday as the streets of the state capital, with a population of some 1.
5 million, started flooding after days of heavy downpours in the region.
The state's civil defense department said at least 265 municipalities had suffered storm damage in Rio Grande do Sul since Monday, injuring 74 people and displacing more than 24,000 -- a third of whom have been brought to shelters.
At least 68 people were missing, and more than 350,000 have experienced some form of property damage, according to the latest data.
And there was no end in sight, with officials reporting an "emergency situation, presenting a risk of collapse" at four dams in the state.
