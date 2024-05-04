Open Menu

Dams Strain As Water, Death Toll, Keep Rising In South Brazil

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Dams strain as water, death toll, keep rising in south Brazil

São Sebastião do Caí, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The death toll from floods and mudslides triggered by torrential storms in southern Brazil climbed to 39 Friday, officials said, as they warned of worse to come.

As the rain kept beating down, rescuers in boats and planes searched for dozens of people reported missing among the ruins of collapsed homes, bridges and roads.

Rising water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul was putting strain on dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre with "unprecedented" flooding, authorities warned.

"Forget everything you've seen, it's going to be much worse in the metropolitan region," governor Eduardo Leite said Friday as streets of the state capital, with a population of some 1.

5 million, started flooding after days of heavy downpours in the region.

The state's civil defense department said at least 265 municipalities have suffered storm damage in Rio Grande do Sul since Monday, injuring 74 people and displacing more than 24,000 -- a third of whom have been brought to shelters.

At least 68 people were missing, and more than 350,000 have experienced some form of damage, according to the latest data.

And there was no end in sight, with officials reporting an "emergency situation, presenting a risk of collapse" at four dams in the state.

Related Topics

Storm Governor Water Rio Grande Porto Alegre Brazil From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

12 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

12 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

12 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

12 hours ago
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

12 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

12 hours ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

12 hours ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

12 hours ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

12 hours ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

12 hours ago

More Stories From World