Dan Brouillette Sworn In as New US Energy Secretary - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Dan Brouillette has taken the oath of office to become the next US Secretary of Energy, the Energy Department said in a press release.

"On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, President Donald J. Trump presided over the swearing in of Dan Brouillette to serve as the 15th US Secretary of Energy," the release said on Wednesday. "Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office."

On December 2, the Senate confirmed Brouillette's nomination with a 70-15 vote.

Brouillette is taking over as Energy Secretary after Rick Perry notified Trump in October about his plans to resign.

Perry's resignation announcement came in the wake of the impeachment proceedings launched against Trump by House Democrats over allegations that the US president withheld security assistance to Ukraine in order to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the Bidens. Trump has stated Perry had advised him to contact Zelenskyy.

Brouillette is a US Army veteran, who has been active in the private sector. Bouillette has been deputy secretary of energy since August 2017 charged with running the day-to-day activities of the department. He also was a vice president at Ford Motor Company, running its domestic policy teams.