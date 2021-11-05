Danchenko Faces Up To 5 Years On Each Count, 3 Years Of Supervised Release - Prosecutor
Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:50 AM
ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The prosecutor said if found guilty Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, indicted on five counts earlier in the day, will face up to 5 years of imprisonment on each count as well as 3 years of supervised release, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.
Danchenko was released from the court after he appeared in front of a US district Judge in Virginia.