Danchenko Faces Up to 5 Years on Each Count, 3 Years of Supervised Release - Prosecutor

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The prosecutor said if found guilty Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, indicted on five counts earlier in the day, will face up to 5 years of imprisonment on each count as well as 3 years of supervised release, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.

Danchenko was released from the court after he appeared in front of a US district Judge in Virginia.