Danchenko Falsely Claimed He Never Had Contact With Person Tied to Democrats - Indictment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Russian analyst Igor Danchenko falsely claimed to US authorities that he never had contact with an individual in the United States with ties to the Democratic Party about allegations made in the so-called Steele dossier about Trump-Russia collusion, court documents revealed on Thursday.

"Danchenko stated falsely that he had never communicated with a particular US-based individual - who was a long-time participant in Democratic Party politics and was then an executive at a US public relations firm ('PR Executive-l') - about any allegations contained in the Company Reports," the court documents said.

Danchenko well knew he sourced one or more specific allegations in the dossier anonymously to the US public relations firm, according to the court documents.

A US grand jury charged Danchenko with five counts of making false statements to the FBI during the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. Danchenko was arrested earlier on Thursday and will make his initial court appearance in the state of Virginia this afternoon.

US authorities took Igor Danchenko into custody as part of their probe into the origins of the two-year-long Trump-Russia collusion investigation, which ultimately found no evidence of any collusion.

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly said the Steele dossier was completely fake and the allegations against him were made up to undermine his candidacy and presidency. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the dossier as a media speculation.