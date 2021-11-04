(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian analyst Igor Danchenko's false statements to the US authorities were used to justify spying on former Donald Trump adviser Carter Page, court documents revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Russian analyst Igor Danchenko's false statements to the US authorities were used to justify spying on former Donald Trump adviser Carter Page, court documents revealed on Thursday.

"In particular, an allegation contained in an undated Company Report described a 'well-developed conspiracy of cooperation' between Donald Trump, the Trump Campaign, and senior Russian officials," the court documents said. "This allegation would ultimately underpin the four FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) applications targeting Advisor-1."

The FBI obtained four court-approved FISA warrants that authorized electronic surveillance on Page from about October 2016 to September 2017 over allegations he may have been a Russian agent and part of alleged collusion efforts between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, the court documents said.

The court documents noted that the FBI was not able to confirm or corroborate most of their substantive allegations. However, senior intelligence experts like William Binney have said by targeting one or more Trump advisors, the authorities could then monitor the entire Trump campaign.

US authorities took Danchenko into custody earlier on Thursday as part of their probe into the origins of the two-year-long investigation of allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. The original probe found no evidence of any collusion.

Danchenko is scheduled to appear in US court on Thursday afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly said the Steele dossier was completely fake and the allegations against him were made up by his opponent Hillary Clinton's campaign to undermine his candidacy and presidency. Trump had described the effort to smear him based on false allegations as a political witch hunt.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the Steele dossier as media speculation. Russia has also repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of Trump's campaign opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.